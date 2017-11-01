Airmen salute as Taps plays during Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell’s memorial service inside the Freedom Chapel at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 11, 2017. Scovell passed away Jan. 3, and is survived by his wife and two children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Denise M. Jenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:09 Photo ID: 3095598 VIRIN: 170111-F-HB600-001 Resolution: 5949x3697 Size: 2.96 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.