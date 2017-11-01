Airmen find their seats before Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell’s memorial service inside the Freedom Chapel at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 11, 2017. Scovell passed away Jan. 3, and while he had only been assigned to the base for two months, the event was attended by a large number of Ellsworth Airmen in a testament to the impact he made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Denise M. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 11:09
|Photo ID:
|3095599
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-HB600-042
|Resolution:
|4756x3805
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT