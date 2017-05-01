Durrell Hodge, left, 76th Software Maintenance Group software engineer, explains how his organization supports test program sets; the software/hardware and documentation that allows for the repair of avionics items in-house, to members of the Leadership Oklahoma group during a tour of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and Tinker Air Force Base Jan. 5, 2017. Leadership Oklahoma allows key civic leaders from across the state to learn about the capabilities and importance of military installations within Oklahoma and to interface with key military leaders to build partnerships and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo/Greg L. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 11:23
|Photo ID:
|3095558
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-VV898-032
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leadership Oklahoma tours Tinker AFB [Image 1 of 4], by Greg Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
