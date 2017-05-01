(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Leadership Oklahoma tours Tinker AFB

    Leadership Oklahoma tours Tinker AFB

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Greg Davis 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Group photo of the Leadership Oklahoma group at Hollywood and Vine inside building 3001 during a tour of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and Tinker Air Force Base Jan. 5, 2017. Leadership Oklahoma allows key civic leaders from across the state to learn about the capabilities and importance of military installations within Oklahoma and to interface with key military leaders to build partnerships and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo/Greg L. Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Oklahoma tours Tinker AFB [Image 1 of 4], by Greg Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    tour
    Oklahoma City
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma
    United States Air Force
    Tinker
    software
    Air Force Material Command
    hardware
    2017
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    avionics repair
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC
    72nd Air Base Wing
    76th Software Maintenance Group
    software engineer
    76 SMXG
    test program sets
    Leadership Oklahoma

