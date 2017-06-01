Snow doesn't slow Tinker's workflow

The nose of a B-52H Stratofortress in natural metal with gunship grey components frames a B-1B Lancer in the background on a snowy flight line at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Jan. 6, 2017, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Despite the rare accumulation of snow, the important maintenance and sustainment operations conducted by the OC-ALC continue to ensure aircraft production stays on track to deliver capability to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Greg L. Davis)

