USO volunteers serve Soldiers during “Party in the Desert,” an event with the 642nd Regional Support Group, at McGregor Range, N.M., Dec. 12, 2016. Photos by Ismael Ortega, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 16:44
|Photo ID:
|3094637
|VIRIN:
|161212-A-RD023-020
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USO and 642nd RSG host ‘Party in the Desert’ [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
