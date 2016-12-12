Soldiers take part in carnival activities during “Party in the Desert,” an event hosted by the 642nd Regional Support Group and the USO, at McGregor Range, N.M., Dec. 12, 2016.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 16:44
|Photo ID:
|3094641
|VIRIN:
|161212-A-RD023-053
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, US
This work, USO and 642nd RSG host ‘Party in the Desert’ [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USO and 642nd RSG host ‘Party in the Desert’
