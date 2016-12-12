(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USO and 642nd RSG host ‘Party in the Desert’ [Image 5 of 5]

    USO and 642nd RSG host ‘Party in the Desert’

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Fort Bliss

    USO volunteers serve Soldiers during “Party in the Desert,” an event with the 642nd Regional Support Group, at McGregor Range, N.M., Dec. 12, 2016. Photos by Ismael Ortega, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Public Affairs.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO and 642nd RSG host ‘Party in the Desert’ [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

