Snow surrounds the 633rd Air Base Wing Headquarters building after winter storm Helena at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 10, 2017. The winter storm affected a large part of the United States starting Jan. 4 and ending Jan. 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 16:14
|Photo ID:
|3094599
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-XK411-056
|Resolution:
|6422x4286
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winter storm Helena blankets JBLE [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
