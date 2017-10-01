Snow encompasses Heritage Park after winter storm Helena at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 10, 2017. Thanks to the snow team’s fast response, roads were cleared and the base was operational for all personnel on Jan. 10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 16:14 Photo ID: 3094597 VIRIN: 170110-F-XK411-052 Resolution: 5849x3903 Size: 5.07 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter storm Helena blankets JBLE [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.