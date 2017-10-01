(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter storm Helena blankets JBLE [Image 3 of 4]

    Winter storm Helena blankets JBLE

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Snow covers Heritage Park after winter storm Helena at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 10, 2017. Due to the storm, JBLE operated with only mission essential duties and personnel Jan. 7 - 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter storm Helena blankets JBLE [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

