An aircraft runway at Camp Mackall leads to its newest resident, an Unmanned Aerial Systems hangar, constructed to house the UAS MQ-1C Gray Eagle. The facility, built by Caddell Construction, won the state and national-level Associated Builders and Constractors, Inc. Excellence in Construction Competition in December 2016. It also received state-level honors from the Associated General Contractors of America.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 14:53
|Photo ID:
|3094291
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-CE999-007
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Runway [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Camp Mackall hangar receives top industry awards
