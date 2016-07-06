A photo of the newly-constructed Unmanned Aerial Systems hangar constructed at Camp Mackall near Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The facility, built by Caddell Construction, won the state and national-level Associated Builders and Constractors, Inc. Excellence in Construction Competition in December 2016. It also received state-level honors from the Associated General Contractors of America. It will be home to the UAS MQ-1C Gray Eagle and feature operations and maintenance hangar with shops, and supply, company administration and supply space, tool and parts storage, 5-ton bridge crane, oil water separator, oil and hazardous material storage, aircraft container storage, organizational vehicle parking, information systems, fire protection and alarm systems, intrusion detection installation and Energy Monitoring Control Systems (EMCS) connection. Work also includes runway overlay, replace taxiway and shoulders, taxiway lighting, and access apron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2016 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 14:53 Photo ID: 3094284 VIRIN: 170111-A-CE999-004 Resolution: 5046x3364 Size: 2.05 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UAS hangar at Camp Mackall [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.