Inside the UAS hangar at Camp Mackall

Inside the newly-constructed Unmanned Aerial Systems hangar constructed at Camp Mackall near Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The facility, built by Caddell Construction, won the state and national-level Associated Builders and Constractors, Inc. Excellence in Construction Competition in December 2016. It also received state-level honors from the Associated General Contractors of America.

