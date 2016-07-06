Inside the newly-constructed Unmanned Aerial Systems hangar constructed at Camp Mackall near Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The facility, built by Caddell Construction, won the state and national-level Associated Builders and Constractors, Inc. Excellence in Construction Competition in December 2016. It also received state-level honors from the Associated General Contractors of America.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 14:53
|Photo ID:
|3094286
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-CE999-006
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inside the UAS hangar at Camp Mackall [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Camp Mackall hangar receives top industry awards
LEAVE A COMMENT