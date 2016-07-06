(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside the UAS hangar at Camp Mackall [Image 2 of 3]

    Inside the UAS hangar at Camp Mackall

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Inside the newly-constructed Unmanned Aerial Systems hangar constructed at Camp Mackall near Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The facility, built by Caddell Construction, won the state and national-level Associated Builders and Constractors, Inc. Excellence in Construction Competition in December 2016. It also received state-level honors from the Associated General Contractors of America.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 14:53
    Photo ID: 3094286
    VIRIN: 170111-A-CE999-006
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the UAS hangar at Camp Mackall [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Runway
    Inside the UAS hangar at Camp Mackall
    UAS hangar at Camp Mackall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Mackall hangar receives top industry awards

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    USACE
    hangar
    UAS
    unmanned aerial system
    unmanned aerial vehicle
    UAV
    aircraft
    construction
    Fort Bragg
    Army
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    training
    drone
    Camp Mackall
    MQ-1C Gray Eagle
    Savannah District
    SavannahCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT