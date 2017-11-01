Camp Mackall hangar receives top industry awards

Courtesy Photo | A photo of the newly-constructed Unmanned Aerial Systems hangar constructed at Camp...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A photo of the newly-constructed Unmanned Aerial Systems hangar constructed at Camp Mackall near Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The facility, built by Caddell Construction, won the state and national-level Associated Builders and Constractors, Inc. Excellence in Construction Competition in December 2016. It also received state-level honors from the Associated General Contractors of America. It will be home to the UAS MQ-1C Gray Eagle and feature operations and maintenance hangar with shops, and supply, company administration and supply space, tool and parts storage, 5-ton bridge crane, oil water separator, oil and hazardous material storage, aircraft container storage, organizational vehicle parking, information systems, fire protection and alarm systems, intrusion detection installation and Energy Monitoring Control Systems (EMCS) connection. Work also includes runway overlay, replace taxiway and shoulders, taxiway lighting, and access apron. see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials recently unveiled a new, award-winning facility to house tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the XVIII Airborne Corps, one of the Army’s elite units based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



The UAS hangar and runway complex received the National Eagle Award at both state and national levels from the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc., and state-level honors from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) in December 2016. As of this writing, Caddell Construction, prime construction contractor of the project, awaits word on national-level recognition by the AGC.



Both awards honor the nation’s most innovative and high-quality construction projects, safety programs and diversity programs in the construction industry.



The nearly $34 million project features an operations and maintenance hangar for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle, a medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS. The Gray Eagle’s design will meet next-generation tactical challenges as outlined in the U.S. Army’s Aviation Modernization Plan.



The facility’s design meets a 50-year standard and the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification requirements, a nationally recognized benchmark for green building design, said Karl Gabzydl, a USACE resident engineer.



Department of Public Works officials at Fort Bragg selected Camp Mackall, a sub-installation of Fort Bragg, as the new home for the hangar. Its large three-runway airport and facilities satisfy requirements for special training that Army elite forces must undergo.



“The location was an excellent site because it provided an opportunity to use one of the airfield’s old runways to accommodate [UAS] operations and training,” said Gabzydl.



The Corps’ project delivery team (PDT) crossed multiple engineering disciplines, districts and organizations to deliver the world-class facility, which opened in June 2016.



“This was a very challenging project and Caddell was an outstanding contractor and partner,” said Gabzydl. “The entire PDT got along well, supported the mission and has much to be proud about on how the final project turned out.”



The Corps will partner with Caddell to construct Fort Bragg’s next training facility, an aerial gunnery range, which will support live fire aerial gunnery practice. The range is scheduled for completion in August 2018, said Gabzydl.