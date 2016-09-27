(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash. [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash.

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard and Clallum Fire Rescue personnel work together to assess simulated medical injuries on patients during a joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash., Sept. 27, 2016, after a ferry with 499 passengers aboard struck a submerged object. The joint exercise is designed to better understand each agency's capabilities and concerns during a maritime event which will test emergency procedures, search and rescue coordination, accountability of passenger and crew, medical surge operations and activation of the disaster medical emergency mass casualty plan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:02
    Photo ID: 3094243
    VIRIN: 160927-G-AE983-909
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 306.14 KB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash. [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash.
    Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash.
    Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash.
    Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash.
    Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    joint agency
    mass rescue exercise
    Air Station Port Angeles
    Sector Field Office Port Angeles
    simulated emergency

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT