Coast Guard and Clallum Fire Rescue personnel work together to assess simulated medical injuries on patients during a joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash., Sept. 27, 2016, after a ferry with 499 passengers aboard struck a submerged object. The joint exercise is designed to better understand each agency's capabilities and concerns during a maritime event which will test emergency procedures, search and rescue coordination, accountability of passenger and crew, medical surge operations and activation of the disaster medical emergency mass casualty plan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2016 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:02 Photo ID: 3094243 VIRIN: 160927-G-AE983-909 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 306.14 KB Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash. [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.