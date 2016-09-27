Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Raph, a health service technician stationed at Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, provides medical care to a patient during a joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash., Sept. 27, 2016. During this exercise scenario, volunteers acted as patients and were triaged at the scene after being aboard a ferry vessel that hit a submerged object. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.)

