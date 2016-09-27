Sgt. Paul Lloyd, a search and rescue technician with the Royal Canadian Air Force, walks on the runway at Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, Wash., Sept. 27, 2016, during a joint agency mass rescue exercise. The Royal Canadian Air Force wings, located across Canada, provide military air resources in response to approximately 1,000 annual search and rescue cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Ali Flockerzi.)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:02
|Photo ID:
|3094240
|VIRIN:
|160927-G-AE983-679
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|263.55 KB
|Location:
|PORT ANGELES, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash. [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
