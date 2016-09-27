Capt. Randall Schick, a Coast Guard physician at Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, speaks with Sgt. Paul Lloyd, a search and rescue technician with the Royal Canadian Air Force during a joint agency mass rescue exercise held Sept. 27, 2016. This exercise allowed multiple agencies to work together during a simulated emergency incident where a ferry struck a submerged object and 499 passengers and crewmembers had to be evacuated and medically treated. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:02
|Location:
|PORT ANGELES, WA, US
This work, Coast Guard, multiple agencies work together during joint agency mass rescue exercise in Port Angeles, Wash. [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
