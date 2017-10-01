U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations works out at the Travis Air Force Base, Calif., gymnasium, Jan. 10, 2017. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 10:55 Photo ID: 3093820 VIRIN: 170110-F-LI975-0201 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.66 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tracey's Battle [Image 1 of 6], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.