    Tracey's Battle

    Tracey's Battle

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations Squadron poses with her required medications, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tracey's Battle [Image 1 of 6], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

