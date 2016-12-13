Tracey's Battle

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations Squadron and Dr. Sareena Malhi, Hematology & Medical Oncology, enjoy a laugh before Drake is administered her chemotherapy treatment, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 13, 2016. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces more chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

