U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations tries on a wig, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 10:55
|Photo ID:
|3093818
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-LI975-0038
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tracey's Battle [Image 1 of 6], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
