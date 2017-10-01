Tracey's Battle

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracey Drake, 60th Medical Operations tries on a wig, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. Drake was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her retirement physical in July 2016, 3 weeks before starting terminal leave. Drake faces surgery, radiation, targeted infusion, and reconstruction surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

