Paratroopers assigned to 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade unfold the main rotor blades of an AH-64D Apache helicopter as part of the 82nd Airborne Division's deployment readiness exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 09. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)

