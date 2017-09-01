(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Can you see me now [Image 5 of 7]

    Can you see me now

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier with 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade connects the rear antenna on an AH-64D Apache helicopter as part of the 82nd Airborne Division's deployment readiness exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 09. (Photo by Army Sgt. Steven Galimore, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter
    Fort Bragg
    AH-64D Apache Helicopter
    Blade Unfold

