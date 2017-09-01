Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 05:19 Photo ID: 3093494 VIRIN: 170109-A-TD846-0001 Resolution: 4771x3181 Size: 916.93 KB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Multi-tasking [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.