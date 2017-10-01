U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Schroeder awards medals to the winning fireteam from a snowshoe challenge at Fort Drum's Light Fighter School on January 10, 2017. The winning soldiers competed against other teams across their battalion in a 3-mile snowshoe challenge, including ammo carries, litter drags and a kettlebell toss.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3092176
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-WJ486-685
|Resolution:
|3939x2792
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT