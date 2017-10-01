(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Schroeder awards medals to the winning fireteam from a snowshoe challenge at Fort Drum's Light Fighter School on January 10, 2017. The winning soldiers competed against other teams across their battalion in a 3-mile snowshoe challenge, including ammo carries, litter drags and a kettlebell toss.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 12:18
    Photo ID: 3092176
    VIRIN: 170110-A-WJ486-685
    Resolution: 3939x2792
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Snow
    Snowshoe
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

