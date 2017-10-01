Soldiers from the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion compete in a snowshoe challenge during PT with the U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. at Fort Drum's Light Fighter School on January 10, 2017. The challenge included litter carries and, pictured here, a kettlebell toss.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3092153
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-WJ486-100
|Resolution:
|3640x2472
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
