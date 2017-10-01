U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT

Soldiers from the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion compete in a snowshoe challenge during PT with the U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. at Fort Drum's Light Fighter School on January 10, 2017. The challenge included litter carries and, pictured here, a kettlebell toss.

