Soldiers from the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion compete in a snowshoe challenge during PT with the U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. at Fort Drum's Light Fighter School on January 10, 2017. The approximate 3-mile course required teams to work together to carry ammunition and litters, and included additional challenges such as a 100m kettlebell toss.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3092154
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-WJ486-305
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
