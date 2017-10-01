U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT

Soldiers from the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion compete in a snowshoe challenge during PT with the U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. at Fort Drum's Light Fighter School on January 10, 2017. The approximate 3-mile course required teams to work together to carry ammunition and litters, and included additional challenges such as a 100m kettlebell toss.

