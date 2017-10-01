(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion compete in a snowshoe challenge during PT with the U.S. Army Forces Command Command Sgt. Maj. at Fort Drum's Light Fighter School on January 10, 2017. The approximate 3-mile course required teams to work together to carry ammunition and litters, and included additional challenges such as a 100m kettlebell toss.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 12:18
    Photo ID: 3092154
    VIRIN: 170110-A-WJ486-305
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    10th Mountain
    Fort Drum
    PT
    Snowshoe
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

