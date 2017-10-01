U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division prepare litters during a snowshoe challenge during PT on the Fort Drum Light Fighter School on December 10, 2017. The soldiers, who were joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Schroeder, the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Forces Command, competed in a 3-mile snowshoe challenge during PT, and were required to drag litters and carry ammunition cans as part of the event.

