    U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division prepare litters during a snowshoe challenge during PT on the Fort Drum Light Fighter School on December 10, 2017. The soldiers, who were joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Schroeder, the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Forces Command, competed in a 3-mile snowshoe challenge during PT, and were required to drag litters and carry ammunition cans as part of the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 12:18
    Photo ID: 3092151
    VIRIN: 170110-A-WJ486-245
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command CSM Joins Sustainment Soldiers for Snowshoe PT [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    Snow
    PT
    Snowshoe
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

