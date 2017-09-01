U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dufrene, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, drills past the head of a rivet on a simulated aircraft structure Jan. 9, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. One of the jobs of aircraft structural maintenance Airmen is replacing rivets on aircraft, making the aircraft structures mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 03:32 Photo ID: 3091470 VIRIN: 170109-F-DD647-1003 Resolution: 4629x2611 Size: 1.05 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena's aircraft [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.