18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft

Upon walking into the building, the sounds of metalwork reverberate off the walls – the scraping of metal, the drilling of rivets and the movement of large pieces of metal.



The 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron ensures Kadena’s aircraft are structurally sound for future missions.



“If an aircraft is dented, we’ll go out there and cut out the damage,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Weber, 18th EMS aircraft structural maintenance craftsman. “We’ll repair it and then we apply top coatings to it, which is your normal aircraft paint.”



As the day shift lead, Weber manages 12 Airmen. He emphasizes the importance of connecting with Airmen by helping them with any questions they have to get the mission done.



“Over my 19 years in the Air Force, I have seen great changes in the culture of our Airmen,” said Weber. “We have to connect with their generation and help them succeed. Their success not only depends on our influence, but their own individual drive, what they want to do with their lives and what they want out of their career.”



The work performed by aircraft structural maintenance Airmen is vital to keeping aircraft up in the air and mission ready, Weber commented.



“Our shop works on structures for the HH-60G Pave Hawks, KC-135 Stratotankers, E-3 Sentries and other reconnaissance aircraft,” said Senior Airman Taylor Dufrene, 18th EMS aircraft structural maintenance journeyman. “The most satisfying part of my job is actually getting out on the flightline and performing the maintenance on these aircraft.”



Dufrene said a positive turning point in his career was when he achieved his five-skill level. Once he reached this level, his leadership trusted him enough to perform the tasks of a journeyman.



“It feels good knowing the aircraft was able to take off because of something we, as a team, accomplished,” said Dufrene. “If it’s been grounded, it’s a great accomplishment for us to actually get inside the aircraft and repair it and see it take off the next day.”



This accomplishment, in turn, leads to real-world mission success.



“A lot of times, you get caught up in the day-to-day stuff, so you don’t realize how big of an impact you’re making,” said Weber. “Sometimes you have to take a step back and remind everybody how we are doing and how we’re maintaining our position as the Keystone of the Pacific. We’re impacting our real-world missions over here.”

