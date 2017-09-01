(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena's aircraft [Image 2 of 3]

    18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena's aircraft

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dufrene, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, drills in rivets on a simulated aircraft structure Jan. 9, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Aircraft structural maintenance Airmen ensure structural integrity of multiple types of aircraft assigned to Kadena, including the HH-60G Pave Hawk, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry and other reconnaissance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 03:32
    Photo ID: 3091469
    VIRIN: 170109-F-DD647-1009
    Resolution: 5120x3407
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena's aircraft [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena's aircraft
    18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena's aircraft
    18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    metal
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    structure
    People
    aircraft
    PACOM
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    USFJ
    KAB
    metal shop
    United States Forces Japan
    aircraft structural maintenance
    5AF
    5th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT