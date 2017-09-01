18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dufrene, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, drills in rivets on a simulated aircraft structure Jan. 9, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Aircraft structural maintenance Airmen ensure structural integrity of multiple types of aircraft assigned to Kadena, including the HH-60G Pave Hawk, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry and other reconnaissance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

