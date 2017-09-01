U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dufrene, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, drills in rivets on a simulated aircraft structure Jan. 9, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Aircraft structural maintenance Airmen ensure structural integrity of multiple types of aircraft assigned to Kadena, including the HH-60G Pave Hawk, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry and other reconnaissance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 03:32
|Photo ID:
|3091469
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-DD647-1009
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena's aircraft [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft
