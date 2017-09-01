U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dufrene, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, begins the rivet removal procedure on a simulated aircraft structure Jan. 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The simulated aircraft structure is a training tool used by aircraft structural maintenance journeymen to demonstrate removal and replacement of rivets for Airmen new to the career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 03:32
|Photo ID:
|3091468
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-DD647-1001
|Resolution:
|3208x3327
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft
