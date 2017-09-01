18th EMS guarantees structural integrity of Kadena’s aircraft

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Dufrene, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, begins the rivet removal procedure on a simulated aircraft structure Jan. 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The simulated aircraft structure is a training tool used by aircraft structural maintenance journeymen to demonstrate removal and replacement of rivets for Airmen new to the career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

