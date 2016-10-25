Safety Check

Pocheon, South Korea – Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS) crewmembers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade set firing a point inside the safety box to make sure the rocket lands where it is supposed to, Oct 25, Rocket valley at Pocheon. The safety box outlines the up, down, left and right limits and at what angle a rocket may be fired.

Date Taken: 10.25.2016
Location: POCHEON, 41, KR