    Safety Check [Image 2 of 3]

    Safety Check

    POCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2016

    Photo by Pfc. Kihyun Kwon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Pocheon, South Korea – Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS) crewmembers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade set firing a point inside the safety box to make sure the rocket lands where it is supposed to, Oct 25, Rocket valley at Pocheon. The safety box outlines the up, down, left and right limits and at what angle a rocket may be fired.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 19:49
    Photo ID: 3090980
    VIRIN: 161025-A-BN097-002
    Resolution: 1320x880
    Size: 482.16 KB
    Location: POCHEON, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Check [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Kihyun Kwon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

