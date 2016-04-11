6-37 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts a Live Fire Exercise

Pocheon, South Korea -- Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a Live Fire exercise, Oct 25, Rocket Valley.



As new crewmembers listened to the uproarious sound of live firing of the crew before them, the signs of nervousness could not be hidden. For many, it was their first time conducting a live fire mission.



As members of a Multiple Launch Rocket System crew, Soldiers have to go through rigorous training and tests just to receive validation of their ability to function safely as one unit from a master gunner. Only after that validation can Soldiers conduct real live fire exercises.



“Before even coming out to live fire points they have to go through certification, ” said Staff Sgt. Alexander J. Cortes, an El Paso, Texas native assigned as a Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember and chief of a crew in Alpha Battery, 6th Bn, 37th FA Regt., 210 FA Bde, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division. “As a launcher crew you are by yourself out there; you definitely need to make certain skills available and make sure you are ready before actually moving on to live fire.”



For new crewmembers, the nervousness of firing for the first time is not the only thing that gives them jitters at the firing point.



“The hardest part of becoming a crew member is being able to memorize every step you need to know to conduct firing,” said Pvt. Daniel Green, a Jay, Oklahoma native and a Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember assigned to A Battery, 6th Bn, 37th FA Regt., 210 FA Bde, 2ID.



After getting validated as a member of MRLS crew, Soldiers also go through numerous practice drills and dry missions to be able to fire quickly and correctly in the field.



“Repetition is the key for success,” Cortes said. “All we do is drop off a pod down on the ground, line up on it, reload it, drop it again, and go back around and do that all day long until we get it.”



While crews from other batteries had to fight the rain during their fire missions, the weather cleared up when the turn came for Cortes’ crew. They fired for the whole day, validating 3 crews and called ‘End of Exercise’ when the sun started to sink. Yet even in perfect weather, challenges still exist that must be overcome to complete the mission.



“Communication was one of the biggest challenges we had,” said Green. “Everyone has to talk on the same channel, and try to get a straight answer [on whether to fire].”



“Drills, tests and mentorship from everyone played a big role in overcoming the problems,” said Cortes.



When the crewmembers finished firing and returned to a safe location, they got out of the MLRS, sweating, but smiling. For those who fired for the first time, the live fire exercise was an unforgettable experience.



“Today was one of the biggest adrenaline rushes of my life and one of the craziest experiences,” said Green, a first-time firer.



“Now that our crew can make it in a live situation, we will be fine to do it in real war,” Cortes said. “But we always have to be ready for the fight, so we will never stop training and getting better.”

