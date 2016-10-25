Pocheon, South Korea – Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade observe Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crewmembers conducting a Live Fire Exercise to enhance the accuracy by communication, Oct 25, Rocket Valley at Pocheon. The crew certified that they are able to fire quickly and accurately in a live situation.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 19:49
|Photo ID:
|3090978
|VIRIN:
|161025-A-BN097-001
|Resolution:
|1205x797
|Size:
|410.83 KB
|Location:
|POCHEON, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Multiple Launch Rocket System Crew [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Kihyun Kwon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
6-37 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts a Live Fire Exercise
