Pocheon, South Korea – Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade observe Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crewmembers conducting a Live Fire Exercise to enhance the accuracy by communication, Oct 25, Rocket Valley at Pocheon. The crew certified that they are able to fire quickly and accurately in a live situation.

Date Taken: 10.25.2016 Location: POCHEON, 41, KR This work, Multiple Launch Rocket System Crew [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Kihyun Kwon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.