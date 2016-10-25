(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multiple Launch Rocket System Crew [Image 3 of 3]

    Multiple Launch Rocket System Crew

    POCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2016

    Photo by Pfc. Kihyun Kwon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Pocheon, South Korea – Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade observe Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crewmembers conducting a Live Fire Exercise to enhance the accuracy by communication, Oct 25, Rocket Valley at Pocheon. The crew certified that they are able to fire quickly and accurately in a live situation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 19:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multiple Launch Rocket System Crew [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Kihyun Kwon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

