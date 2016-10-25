(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Live Fire Exercise

    POCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2016

    Photo by Pfc. Kihyun Kwon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Pocheon, South Korea – Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS) crewmembers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a Live Fire Exercise, Oct 25, Rocket Valley at Pocheon. All of the three crews that fired that day were qualified, successfully firing three fire missions each.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 19:49
    Photo ID: 3090983
    VIRIN: 161025-A-BN097-002
    Resolution: 842x561
    Size: 80.27 KB
    Location: POCHEON, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Kihyun Kwon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Live Fire Exercise
    Safety Check
    Multiple Launch Rocket System Crew

    TAGS

    No tags found.

