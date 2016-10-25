Pocheon, South Korea – Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS) crewmembers from Alpha Battery, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a Live Fire Exercise, Oct 25, Rocket Valley at Pocheon. All of the three crews that fired that day were qualified, successfully firing three fire missions each.

