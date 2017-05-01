U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Breanne Roeckers, 51st Force Support Squadron commander, details current features the Osan Child Development Center facilities lack to U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United States Forces Korea commander, Jan. 5, 2017, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Osan Air Base leadership is currently developing a vision for new CDC facilities to improve quality of life for Osan families, to include resolving problems such as classrooms not being large enough and adding private breast-feeding rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 19:19
|Photo ID:
|3090959
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-AM292-036
|Resolution:
|5145x3858
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT