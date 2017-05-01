(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion [Image 3 of 4]

    USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chap. (Lt. Col.) Jeffrey Granger, 51st Fighter Wing wing chaplain, explains the vision for future improvements to the Osan Air Base chapel is to U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United States Forces Korea commander, Jan. 5, 2017, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Granger took the audience with Brooks as an opportunity to highlight how the size and scope of Team Osan has increased over the years while the chapel facilities have not yet advanced, and how funding for new chapel facilities will impact the entire base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 19:19
    Photo ID: 3090950
    VIRIN: 170105-F-AM292-011
    Resolution: 5443x3629
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion
    USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion
    USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion
    Don’t ring the bell: Chief of chaplains speaks to Team Osan about resiliency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    South
    facilities
    Air Force
    USAF
    infrastructure
    Army
    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT