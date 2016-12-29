(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Don’t ring the bell: Chief of chaplains speaks to Team Osan about resiliency [Image 4 of 4]

    Don’t ring the bell: Chief of chaplains speaks to Team Osan about resiliency

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chap. (Maj. Gen.) Dondi E. Costin, Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks to a crowd of Airmen and family members at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 29, 2016. Costin visited Osan to learn about the challenges faced by Airmen and their families firsthand, while also taking the opportunity to spread his message of resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

