Chap. (Maj. Gen.) Dondi E. Costin, Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks to a crowd of Airmen and family members at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 29, 2016. Costin visited Osan to learn about the challenges faced by Airmen and their families firsthand, while also taking the opportunity to spread his message of resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 19:19
|Photo ID:
|3090946
|VIRIN:
|161229-F-AM292-272
|Resolution:
|4742x3161
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Don’t ring the bell: Chief of chaplains speaks to Team Osan about resiliency [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Don’t ring the bell: Chief of chaplains talks to Team Osan about resiliency
LEAVE A COMMENT