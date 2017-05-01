USFK commander receives Osan facility immersion

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Geer, right, 7th Air Force director of engineering, speaks to Army U.S. Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United States Forces Korea commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Bergeson, 7th AF commander, about the requirements to fund new and updated chapel facilities at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2017. The Osan chapel is one of the oldest and most outdated in the Air FoTeam Osan’s population has grown significantly over the years, driving efforts to obtain funding to build new facilities for thousands of members of Team Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

