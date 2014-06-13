446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members carry litters off the WC-130J at McChord Field, Washington, June 13, 2014. The 446th AES teamed up with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's Hurricane Hunters out of Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, for inflight medical training June 13-15, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2014 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:48 Photo ID: 3090722 VIRIN: 140614-F-IL418-005 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.28 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Hunters, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team up for life-saving training [Image 1 of 27], by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.