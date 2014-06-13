446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members carry litters off the WC-130J at McChord Field, Washington, June 13, 2014. The 446th AES teamed up with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's Hurricane Hunters out of Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, for inflight medical training June 13-15, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 16:48
|Photo ID:
|3090722
|VIRIN:
|140614-F-IL418-005
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team up for life-saving training [Image 1 of 27], by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Hurricane Hunters, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team up for life-saving training
LEAVE A COMMENT