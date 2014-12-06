(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Hunters, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team up for life-saving training

    Hurricane Hunters, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team up for life-saving training

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2014

    Photo by Maj. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Senior Airman Nathan Calloway, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, takes part in training June 13. The 53rd WRS, from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, teamed up with the 446th AES, McChord Field, Washington, teamed up for inflight medical training June 13-15, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team up for life-saving training [Image 1 of 27], by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hurricane Hunters
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

