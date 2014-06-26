41st Aerial Port Squadron conduct off-site training with National Guard partners

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 06.26.2014 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Master Sgt. Steve Martin and Senior Airman Harriet Smith, 41st Aerial Port Squadron technicians at Keesler Air Force Base, adjust their restraints before enjoying an incentive flight on a UH60 Black Hawk Helicopter with the 1108th Mississippi National Guard Aviation Battalion during an annual training off-site visit 26 June 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar)