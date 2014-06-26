Master Sgt. Steve Martin and Senior Airman Harriet Smith, 41st Aerial Port Squadron technicians at Keesler Air Force Base, adjust their restraints before enjoying an incentive flight on a UH60 Black Hawk Helicopter with the 1108th Mississippi National Guard Aviation Battalion during an annual training off-site visit 26 June 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 16:48
|Photo ID:
|3090715
|VIRIN:
|140626-F-YX711-003
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 41st Aerial Port Squadron conduct off-site training with National Guard partners [Image 1 of 27], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
