    41st Aerial Port Squadron conduct off-site training with National Guard partners [Image 7 of 27]

    41st Aerial Port Squadron conduct off-site training with National Guard partners

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Steve Martin and Senior Airman Harriet Smith, 41st Aerial Port Squadron technicians at Keesler Air Force Base, adjust their restraints before enjoying an incentive flight on a UH60 Black Hawk Helicopter with the 1108th Mississippi National Guard Aviation Battalion during an annual training off-site visit 26 June 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Aerial Port Squadron conduct off-site training with National Guard partners [Image 1 of 27], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

