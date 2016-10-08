(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cookie Bandit [Image 1 of 4]

    Cookie Bandit

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Egnoske 

    138th Fighter Wing

    During an equipment demonstration at the 138th Fighter Wing, Tulsa, OK, this future airman was enthralled with one particular booth that contained the snacks and refreshments.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:25
    Photo ID: 3090503
    VIRIN: 160810-Z-QX378-004
    Resolution: 3719x2092
    Size: 377.68 KB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cookie Bandit [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

