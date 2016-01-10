A future airman, dressed in a superman outfit, stopped for a quick photo at the 138th Fighter Wing Family Day event. Families play an important role in the morale and success of all military organizations.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 15:25
|Photo ID:
|3090502
|VIRIN:
|161001-Z-QX378-009
|Resolution:
|2578x3609
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Family Day Man of Steel [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT