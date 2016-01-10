(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family Day Man of Steel [Image 2 of 4]

    Family Day Man of Steel

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Egnoske 

    138th Fighter Wing

    A future airman, dressed in a superman outfit, stopped for a quick photo at the 138th Fighter Wing Family Day event. Families play an important role in the morale and success of all military organizations.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:25
    Photo ID: 3090502
    VIRIN: 161001-Z-QX378-009
    Resolution: 2578x3609
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    This work, Family Day Man of Steel [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

