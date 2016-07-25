Saying Goodbye

A young child holds onto his father's deployment folder at the airport, prior to a six month long deployment. Military families routinely must say goodbye to their loved ones, for extended periods of time, when service members are needed away from home.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)

