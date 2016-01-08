Staff Sgt. Anthony Miller, 138th Maintenance Squadron, utilizing his welding expertise to enhance the capabilities of a loading dock on base. Welding is just one of the many skills a person can learn while serving their country with the Oklahoma Air National Guard! (US Air National Guard illustration by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 15:25
|Photo ID:
|3090499
|VIRIN:
|160801-Z-QX378-001
|Resolution:
|1650x928
|Size:
|163.27 KB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heating Up [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT