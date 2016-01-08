(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heating Up [Image 3 of 4]

    Heating Up

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Egnoske 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Miller, 138th Maintenance Squadron, utilizing his welding expertise to enhance the capabilities of a loading dock on base. Welding is just one of the many skills a person can learn while serving their country with the Oklahoma Air National Guard! (US Air National Guard illustration by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:25
    Photo ID: 3090499
    VIRIN: 160801-Z-QX378-001
    Resolution: 1650x928
    Size: 163.27 KB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heating Up [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cookie Bandit
    Family Day Man of Steel
    Heating Up
    Saying Goodbye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAF
    Tulsa
    138th Fighter Wing
    138th
    Tulsa Air National Guard
    138th FW
    138 FW
    Tulsa ANG
    138 FighterWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT