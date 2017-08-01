U.S. Airmen assigned to the 181st Civil Engineering Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard use excavators to demolish a bridge at St. Mary of the Woods College, West Terre Haute, Ind. Jan. 8, 2017. The demolition of the bridge is part of a project to rebuild a pond. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 13:10
|Photo ID:
|3090174
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-KW817-791
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Out with the Old, In with the New [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
