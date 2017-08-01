Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:10 Photo ID: 3090174 VIRIN: 170108-Z-KW817-791 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 6.38 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Out with the Old, In with the New [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.