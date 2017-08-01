(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Out with the Old, In with the New [Image 1 of 5]

    Out with the Old, In with the New

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 181st Civil Engineering Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard use excavators to demolish a bridge at St. Mary of the Woods College, West Terre Haute, Ind. Jan. 8, 2017. The demolition of the bridge is part of a project to rebuild a pond. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Lonnie Wiram)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Out with the Old, In with the New [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

